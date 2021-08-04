Unruly thugs were caught on camera ‘flying’ down a busy road on a stolen motorcycle.

On Monday, August 2, two thugs were caught on camera “flying” down a busy Liverpool road on a stolen motorcycle.

The bike spotted speeding down Ormskirk Road in Aintree is one of two stolen from a Southport address.

“Spotted these two fools flying down Ormskirk Road,” a witness told The Washington Newsday of the two driving down Ormskirk Road. There was no protective gear or helmets. “God alone knows how fast we’re going.”

Two motorcycles were reported stolen from a shed at an address on Forest Road between 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28 and 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 29.

More information regarding the stolen bikes is now being sought by police.

“I would urge to anyone with any information on stolen motorcycles to get in touch, or if you have seen them being ridden dangerously in your neighbourhood to let us know,” said Community Policing Inspector Graham Fisher.

“In response to complaints of stolen motorcycles in the Southport region, we have increased patrols, and rest assured that we will act on all information provided to recover stolen vehicles and bring those responsible to justice.”

Contact Merseyside Police’s social media desk through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook’Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ if you have any information on the theft on Forest Road or any other motorbike thefts. You can also contact the independent organisation Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

The Merseyside Police website has more advice on how to keep your motorcycle from being stolen: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/theft-motorcycles-scooters/