Unpopular baby names are on the verge of extinction.

You might be in luck if you’re seeking for a unique baby name.

Several names have been designated as endangered, which means that parents are abandoning them and they may go extinct.

So, if you’re looking for a unique name for your child, take a look at this list.

After Stacey Solomon uses Danielle Lloyd’s newborn girl’s name, Danielle Lloyd shares her own. Rose Thousands of parents have registered their baby names on BabyCentre, the UK’s most trusted parenting site, and the data has been used to look at some of the most important trends impacting parents in 2021.

Some names have become increasingly popular, while others have lost favor.

Piers was one of the few names with no registrations in 2021.

According to the Mirror, other names for males were Elliott and Vernon, and for girls, Pauline and Edna.

BabyCentre’s UK Managing Editor, Sarah Redshaw, said: “Parents’ baby name choices don’t simply reflect popular trends; what they don’t choose can be just as telling.

“There are certain names on our extinct list that we may expect to go out of style, but which could make fantastic distinctive names.

“Of course, there’s a chance Piers is on the list for reasons other than fashion!”

According to BabyCentre, the following names are on the verge of extinction:

Barbara

Bertha

Doreen

DorisGertrude

Glenda

Kerry

Marjorie

MaudMuriel

Pauline

PhyllisTina

TonyaClifford

Clive

DarylDwayneDwight

Elliott

Hubert

Leslie

MauriceNorman

Piers

Roger

RoystonVernon