Unlike her ex-husband Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is allegedly ‘using kids’ for publicity.

Angelina Jolie has been accused of exploiting her children with ex-husband Brad Pitt for the sake of fame.

The 46-year-old Hollywood actress is presently promoting her latest Marvel feature “Eternals,” and she’s made news for attending the film’s global press tour with her children.

“Angelina is abusing the children,” a source close to Pitt told the New York Post on Saturday. “It’s difficult to see how dragging kids about like this is in their best interests.” When the actress arrived at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Oct. 18, she was accompanied by five of her children: Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13 years old.

Pax, Jolie’s 17-year-old son, was not present. His absence, however, did not have a significant impact on the media. Shiloh’s appearance at the movie premiere garnered a lot of interest online.

Shiloh has been seen on the red carpet in suits for years. She dropped her tomboy look for the occasion, opting for a tan Gabriela Hearst dress she wore during a trip to France this summer.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the 15-year-old also donned a frock to the U.K. premiere of “Eternals” – a black-and-white Dior gown that Jolie initially wore for the 2019 press conference for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

Shiloh’s siblings wore formal attire as well, while their mother looked stunning in a custom Valentino haute couture suit that included an oversized black blazer and a flowy skirt.

The insider went on to juxtapose Jolie and Pitt’s parenting styles, pointing out that, unlike the former, the latter is rarely photographed in public with their children. In addition, the actor has avoided discussing their children in interviews.

According to the New York Post, “Brad never takes the kids out in public – and he rarely talks about them.”

An alleged insider who knows Jolie better than the Hollywood actor informed the newspaper that the “Salt” star never compelled her children to attend public events with her.

“The kids are quite self-reliant, which is understandable considering Brad and Angelina’s personalities. The second source stated, “They don’t do anything they don’t want to do.”

Jolie and Pitt were married for only two years after dating for 12 years. In 2016, they announced their breakup. Since then, the two have been at odds over their children.

