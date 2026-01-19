UNIC Raises Concerns Over Warner Bros Discovery Takeover with European Commission

The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), a key European cinema trade body, has expressed serious concerns about the proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) by Netflix and Paramount Skydance. A delegation from UNIC met with officials from the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Competition on January 15, 2026, to highlight the potential negative impact on European cinema operators.

The talks come amid intense lobbying over who should control WBD, as Netflix has bid $82.7 billion for the company’s studios and streaming businesses, while Paramount’s rival offer is a $108.4 billion hostile takeover of the entire company. UNIC fears that such acquisitions could lead to fewer Warner Bros films being released theatrically in Europe, undermining the economic viability of cinemas across the continent.

Fears of Cinema Closures and Reduced Content

UNIC has been vocal in its opposition to Netflix’s proposed takeover, warning that the shift could lead to significant cinema closures. However, the organization is also wary of the potential consequences of the Paramount bid. In their meeting with European Commission officials, UNIC pointed to the 2019 merger between Disney and Fox, which it believes resulted in fewer films being released in theaters. UNIC fears that a similar trend could be triggered by any WBD sale.

Beyond concerns over film releases, UNIC emphasized the substantial economic contribution of Europe’s cinema industry, which was valued at €5 billion in 2024. The trade body highlighted how cinemas support GDP, create jobs, and pay taxes. UNIC also underscored the importance of exclusive theatrical windows for films, stressing that such models have a direct impact on box office performance. Popular upcoming WBD films, such as the highly anticipated ‘A Minecraft Movie’ and ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’, are expected to be major draws for cinemas in Europe.

“European cinemas play a unique role in the communities they serve,” said Laura Houlgatte, CEO of UNIC. “They bring people together for a shared cultural experience to watch diverse films in the format that filmmakers originally intended.” She further pointed out that US films, which account for over 50% of the market share in 21 European countries, are vital to the financial health of cinemas.

Phil Clapp, UNIC’s president, stressed that cinema operators need a reliable and consistent flow of content throughout the year. He pointed to Warner Bros.’ 2025 film slate, which he believes will help cinemas attract diverse audiences. Clapp assured that UNIC would continue to work closely with the European Commission to ensure that the concerns of the cinema industry are properly addressed.

With both Netflix and Paramount pushing hard for approval, the debate over WBD’s future ownership is set to continue. UNIC’s involvement in this regulatory process highlights the growing influence of cinema operators in shaping the future of film distribution in Europe.