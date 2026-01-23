Unexpected Hit ‘Heated Rivalry’ Rockets to Fame, Boosting Stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie

The ice hockey drama series “Heated Rivalry,” initially a surprise success, has become one of the most talked-about shows of the year. The Canadian series, now streaming in the UK on Now TV after a remarkable reception on Canadian platform Crave, has taken the global entertainment scene by storm. The series was quickly picked up by HBO in the U.S., proving that its popularity was not a passing trend.

In just a few short months, “Heated Rivalry” has captivated audiences worldwide, with its lead actors, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, at the forefront of its rise. As of December 26, the show had amassed 324 million minutes of viewing time on HBO Max, a staggering figure that highlights its widespread appeal. This rapid success has transformed both actors into household names almost overnight, with fan gatherings and heightened media attention. Williams’ recent appearance on “The Tonight Show” and Storrie’s on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” drew enthusiastic crowds, prompting an increase in security at NBCUniversal’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Stars Behind the Success

The series centers on two rival ice hockey players, Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Storrie), who develop a romantic relationship despite the pressure of homophobia in the top-tier sports world. Their hidden love affair is complicated by the toxic masculinity pervasive in professional sports, making their struggles resonate with viewers. The show, based on the “Game Changers” book series by Rachel Reid, has garnered attention not only for its portrayal of LGBTQ characters but also for its explicit and passionate scenes, which have been praised for their authenticity and intensity.

Williams, a 24-year-old from Kamloops, British Columbia, stepped into the role of Shane Hollander after a period of struggling as an up-and-coming actor. Having worked in restaurants and directed short films after graduating in 2020, Williams has openly discussed how close he feels to his character, claiming he “fell in love with Shane immediately” during auditions. His portrayal has garnered positive attention from fans, particularly those who reach out privately to express their personal connections to the story.

In December 2025, Williams signed with CAA, one of Hollywood’s top agencies, signaling the start of what is expected to be a promising career in the industry.

Connor Storrie, who plays Ilya Rozanov, hails from Odessa, Texas, and shares a background in gymnastics and tumbling. His journey to fame was less direct, marked by a stint as a waiter while auditioning for roles in commercials and films. Storrie’s role in the critically panned “Joker: Folie à Deux” in 2024 was his first major part, though it did little to propel his career. However, his performance in “Heated Rivalry” has been a turning point, earning him praise for his Russian accent and physicality. Storrie has even joked about the attention he’s received, referring to comments about his physique as “America’s ass.”

Both actors have embraced their newfound fame, with Storrie revealing plans to use his success to fund a short film—a long-time dream for the actor. As fans eagerly await the second season of “Heated Rivalry,” it’s clear that both Williams and Storrie are poised for even greater success as their careers continue to soar.