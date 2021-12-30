Understanding the ‘Star Wars’ Universe; Where to Watch ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Online

The first episode of “The Book of Boba Fett” was released online on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering where you can watch it, here’s all you need to know.

“The Book of Boba Fett” is a spinoff of “The Mandalorian,” which is presently available on Disney+ exclusively. “The Book of Boba Fett” has seven episodes in its first season. Every Wednesday at 3:01 a.m., each episode will be released on the streaming platform.

A monthly subscription to Disney+ costs $7, and an annual subscription costs $80, saving you around 15%. Those who are unfamiliar with the “Star Wars” universe can learn more about it by watching the movies and spinoffs available on Disney+.

Start with “Star Wars: A New Hope,” “Return of the Jedi,” “The Phantom Menace,” “Revenge of the Sith,” and “The Empire Strikes Back,” all directed by George Lucas.

Seasons one and two of their universe’s TV show “The Mandalorian” are also available to view. Furthermore, “The Rise of Skywalker,” “Solo,” and “The Force Awakens” will aid in your comprehension of the universe.

However, if you want to view “The Book of Boba Fett” at a cheaper price, you may sign up for the Amazon Music plan for $10 and get six months of free Disney+ access, which includes all of the above-mentioned movies and series.

Additionally, for $14 per month, you can purchase a bundled package that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a recently released series, is set in two timelines. The first episode revealed that the show is divided into two parts: the past and the present.

The first episode’s flashbacks are set in the “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” chronology, while the current one takes place shortly after the events of “The Mandalorian” season 2. Lucas, Temuera Morrison, and Ming-Na Wen feature in “The Book of Boba Fett.”

The space opera sci-fi drama, “Star Wars,” was created by Lucas in 1977.