Under the influence of unknown narcotics, the children returned to a failing children’s home.

After youngsters returned home “under the influence of unknown narcotics,” a Merseyside children’s home was accused of safety violations.

Inspectors from Ofsted identified “severe and/or widespread failings” and “significant deficiencies in safeguarding practice” at Quality Protects Children’s home in Knowsley.

Among them was neglecting to track down youngsters when they were away from home, despite fears of exploitation.

“One child consistently fails to return home from school until late in the evening,” the inspectors said in a report released on Friday (July 16).

“Staff do not actively inquire about the child’s whereabouts or with whom they spend their time.”

Children came home under the influence of “unknown substances” in other situations, but staff did not conduct bedroom searches or “explain how the children were watched to ensure that they were safe,” according to the report.

Inspectors also found that staff members “weren’t prepared with the proper skills or expertise to care for children,” citing a lack of substance abuse and exploitation training.

Inspectors issued a compliance notice to the home after serious concerns about its ability to protect children were raised during a prior inspection in October, which found that requirements had not been “adequately handled.”

The letter demands that the home’s administration take specific steps by July 23 to guarantee that children are sufficiently protected, or they may face criminal charges.

“The Ofsted inspection has highlighted areas for improvement,” a Quality Protects Children spokeswoman said. “Immediate action has been taken to ensure that all standards are met, and we continue to work with our regulator to further improve practice.”