‘Under Salt Marsh’ Sets Stage for Thrilling Crime Drama Premiering in January

The highly anticipated crime drama Under Salt Marsh is set to captivate audiences beginning January 30, 2026, with a star-studded cast led by Kelly Reilly, known for her iconic role in *Yellowstone*. This atmospheric murder mystery takes place in the coastal town of Morfa Halen, Wales, where a fresh crime brings dark memories of an unresolved tragedy from the past.

Dark Secrets Surface Amidst Rising Storm

The six-part series follows former detective Jackie Ellis, played by Reilly, now a primary school teacher who has left her detective career behind after the mysterious disappearance of her niece, Nessa, three years prior. Her quiet life is shattered when the body of one of her students, Cefin, is discovered by the sea, appearing to have drowned. As Jackie confronts her traumatic past, her old partner, Detective Eric Bull (portrayed by Rafe Spall), returns to investigate the case. Together, they delve into the secrets of Morfa Halen’s residents, with the chilling possibility that the two incidents may be linked.

As a fierce storm looms on the horizon, the investigation intensifies. The series unveils the hidden darkness of the seemingly idyllic community, where every person may be harboring a secret. With only days left until the storm hits, Jackie and Eric must race against time to uncover the truth before the storm erases any evidence.

Also starring in the series is Jonathan Pryce, who plays the role of Solomon Bevan, the town’s patriarch. Known for his acclaimed performances in *The Crown* and *Slow Horses*, Pryce’s presence adds further depth to the drama. The supporting cast includes Harry Lawtey from *Industry* as local Dylan Rees and Naomi Yang from *Wolfe* as Detective Bull’s colleague, Jess Deng.

The first two episodes of Under Salt Marsh will be released on January 30, 2026, exclusively on Sky Atlantic and NOW, with subsequent episodes airing weekly every Friday. The gripping finale is set to broadcast on February 27, 2026, keeping viewers on edge until the very end.