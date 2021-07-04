Unclaimed inheritance owed to 60 surnames totaled millions of pounds.

According to a government list, families in Merseyside could be due millions of pounds in unclaimed estates.

There are 60 unclaimed estates with ties to Liverpool and the Wirral, according to records kept by Her Majesty’s Treasury at Gov.uk, and you could be able to claim them as your own.

If you can prove you are the legal beneficiary of one of these unclaimed estates, you might be in line for millions of pounds.

People’s lives in Liverpool have been irrevocably changed as a result of large National Lottery winnings.

People who die without leaving a will leave all they own behind, including money, property, businesses, cars, and land.

If no one steps forward to claim it, the funds could end up in the government’s hands.

The Treasury maintains a list of unclaimed assets, and many of them are linked to Merseyside.

Any estate that is claimed after the death of the individual who leaves it behind has a 30-year time restriction.

Once you’ve determined whether you’re eligible to file a claim, you’ll need to send a family tree showing how you’re related to the individual whose estate you’re attempting to claim.

Visit here to search the database for yourself and file a claim.

Who has the right to claim an unclaimed estate?

The following people are entitled to claim a person’s estate if he or she dies without leaving a will:

Wife, husband, or civil partner

Children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and so on are all examples of this.

Which comes first, the mother or the father?

Children of brothers and sisters who share the same mother and father (nieces and nephews)

Children of half-brothers or sisters

Uncles and aunts, as well as their offspring (first cousins or their descendants)

Mabel Curtis was born on May 5, 1909.

John Duval was born on July 11, 1939.

Peter Ellis was born on September 26, 1939.

Thomas Griffin was born on November 23, 1947.

Ian Philip Kelly was born on March 30, 1949.

John Kelly was born on December 19, 1927.

Trevor Allen Matthews was born on August 28, 1940.

Marie McGowan was born on April 15, 1947.

Frances Montigo was born on May 5, 1923.

Yvonne Barbara Lillian was born on February 21, 1930.

Margaret Rose Pahis was born on November 2, 1942.

Dennis Thomas was born on December 13, 1939.

Kathleen Mary Waddon was born on August 9, 1914.

Norma Glynne Baker was born on February 2, 1942.

Lilian Birch was born on August 22, 1938.

Christine Brown was born on December 17, 1941.

Mary Brown was born on February 21, 1916.

William Frederick was born on February 6, 1920.

Phillip Charles was born on November 2, 1946.

Anthony Eide was born on June 25, 1950.

Freda Mary was born on February 9, 1925.

Anne Jones was born on August 23, 1927.

Rhoda Ling was born on February 15, 1911.

Dyreck Littlewood was born on May 12, 1934.

Winifred Luckman was born on February 16, 1911.

The summary comes to a conclusion with James.