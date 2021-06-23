Unbeaten For the first time in 17 months, a Liverpool welterweight returns to the ring.

On Friday, July 30, undefeated Liverpool welterweight Jack McKinlay will return to the ring for the first time in 17 months when he competes in his third professional bout at the Devonshire House hotel in Liverpool.

On a co-promoted Queensberry and Black Flash Promotions event aptly dubbed ‘Back in Business,’ Jack ‘The Ripper’ will battle in a four-round match against an opponent yet to be revealed.

For the first time in a long time, the 31-year-old from Anfield, who won 26 of 32 amateur bouts, expressed his joy at being back in the gym working towards a fight date.

“This training camp has been better than before, if anything, because I’ve missed it so much!” he exclaimed.

“I’ve been working hard to lose weight; I had a little to go at first, but I never go too fat in the first place. I’ll fight at super-welterweight for this fight, but in my next fight, I’ll fight in welterweight.”

McKinlay trains at the Everton Red Triangle gym in Liverpool with head coach Paul Stevenson, with fellow unbeaten prospects Nick Ball (13-0, 6KOs), Brad Strand (4-0, 1KO), Andrew Cain (7-0, 6KOs), and Jonathan Walsh (4-0, 1KO).

“There are four or five of us in the gym,” Jack said, “and we’re just doing what we always do, training hard, learning, and growing, but it’s been fantastic since I got back to it, and I’m starting to feel like I’m in good shape again now.”

Despite the sabbatical and the prolonged frustrations known as itching knuckles, McKinlay believes he will practice patience when he returns to fighting shape.

“I’m not going to let the adrenaline get the best of me; they may be journeymen in front of you, but they’re still dangerous.

“To be honest, I want to work on some of the things I’ve learned in the gym; I’ve been practicing a few small things I’d like to test out.

“Every battle is different; you can train for a fight and envision yourself boxing a certain way, but once you’re in the ring, everything changes and you have to adapt. I’m just going to do my thing and remove the rust from the ring.

