Unannounced health inspectors arrived at Southport Pontins.

A vacation park touted as “a superb resort with something for the whole family” is located just a short walk from one of Merseyside’s top beaches.

Pontins on Shore Road in Ainsdale is at a fantastic location for a memorable trip.

It’s a short drive from Southport and a train ride from Liverpool, and it’s close to a variety of activities and days out.

A Pontins birthday trip for a girl was cut short due to “continuous screaming.”

Unfortunately, the holiday park receives a lot of negative feedback, earning it only a two-star rating on Tripadvisor.

Guests routinely complain about dirty lodging, with one father recently claiming to have discovered powder he assumed to be narcotics on a couch bed where his daughter was supposed to sleep.

A mother lambasted Southport Pontins in June for having “filthy” rooms with “broken mattresses.”

“I’m not posh,” she said on Mumsnet. I don’t mind the weed smoking, filthy language, or inebriated individuals because you can get the same [in other places].

“However, the unclean flats, broken mattresses, and open windows irritate me.”

As the park is “minging,” another mother provided a “important” packing list for outings to the park, which included bin bags, a mop, and a dustpan and brush.

So, how clean is Pontins Southport, and how frequently does it get inspected?

The park, which features a number of restaurants, cafes, and bars, is now rated as having the best food hygiene.

An environmental health inspection on August 13, 2019 gave it a five-star (excellent) rating.

Sefton Council said it gets concerns about the park “on a regular basis.”

“Our environmental health teams carry out frequent scheduled and unannounced inspections relating to the locations which fall within the authority’s jurisdiction,” a council spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

The most recent of these occurred just a few weeks ago.

“The venue was well occupied, with over 2700 visitors being accommodated, and no breaches of health and safety or food legislation were found, and no food safety issues were identified,” the spokeswoman stated.

“Adequate covid security measures were in place, as well as an up-to-date risk assessment.

â€Officers discovered proof of. “Summary comes to a close.”