UK-Ireland Film Release Calendar: Key Dates for 2026

Film enthusiasts across the UK and Ireland can now look forward to a packed schedule of cinema releases throughout 2026. The calendar below highlights major film debuts and theatre events scheduled for the first quarter of the year, with further dates to follow. This detailed list includes a variety of genres and formats, from Hollywood blockbusters to independent productions, ensuring a diverse offering for audiences.

Major Releases in Early 2026

The month of January kicks off with notable performances like “Hamlet” (National Theatre), which debuts on January 22. Other releases include “Megadeath: Behind The Mask” (Trafalgar), setting the stage for a dynamic year ahead.

On January 23, cinema-goers can enjoy a mix of documentaries and thrillers. “H Is For Hawk” (Lionsgate) and “Saipan” (Vertigo) are among the films premiering, alongside “The History of Sound” (Universal), which promises an auditory journey. Horror fans can anticipate “Return To Silent Hill” (EFD) and the intense “Mercy” (Sony), while international films like “No Other Choice” (Mubi) and “Duel” (Park Circus) offer global perspectives. A standout release is “Heavyweight” (BUFF Studios), showcasing the weighty issues of modern society.

As January draws to a close, January 30 features films such as “Primate” (Paramount), “Is This Thing On?” (Disney), and “Shelter” (Black Bear), along with “Kangaroo” (Studiocanal) and the highly anticipated “Strongroom” (BFI). Additionally, “Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir” (CinemaLive) is set to captivate audiences with a deep dive into the world of visual artistry.

February Highlights and Upcoming Events

The first week of February brings “R.E.M. X Buster Keaton’s Sherlock Jr.” (CinemaLive) on February 5, blending classic cinema with live performance. On February 6, audiences can catch “Andre Is An Idiot” (Dogwoof), alongside a slew of drama films such as “The Shepherd And The Bear” (Conic) and “Solo Mio” (EFD). The festival-friendly “The Chronology of Water” (BFI) offers an artistic exploration, while the much-anticipated “The Strangers – Chapters 3” (Lionsgate) keeps thriller fans on edge.

February 13 will see releases including “Wuthering Heights” (Warner Bros) and “Goat” (Sony), alongside “Whistle” (Black Bear) and “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley” (Piece Of Magic). Family-friendly options like “Little Amelie” (Vue Lumière) and animated feature “Looney Tunes: The Day The Earth Blew Up” (Vertigo) promise to entertain younger viewers. Other noteworthy films include “The President’s Cake” (Curzon) and the highly anticipated “Stitch Head” (Kazoo).

For those seeking thought-provoking dramas, February 20 offers “The Testament Of Ann Lee” (Disney), and “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (Picturehouse), while “The Secret Agent” (Mubi) explores espionage in intricate detail. Genre fans will also enjoy “Wasteman” (Lionsgate) and “Splitsville” (Universal), both offering unique cinematic experiences.

Keep an eye on February 27, when “Sirat” (Altitude) and “Scream 7” (Paramount) arrive. Other key releases include “Diamanti” (Vue Lumière) and “Mother’s Pride” (EFD), which promises to spark deep discussions around family and identity.

With such a rich and diverse lineup, 2026 promises to be a thrilling year for film lovers, offering something for every taste, whether you’re after drama, suspense, or family-friendly entertainment. The full 2026 release calendar continues to unfold, ensuring that cinema fans will be kept busy throughout the year.