UK and Ireland Shine in 2026 Oscar Nominations

The 2026 Academy Awards have seen strong representation from UK and Irish talent across various categories, with multiple nominations in both production and craft categories. However, films directed by UK or Irish filmmakers did not make the cut for Best Picture or Best Director, highlighting the challenges faced by directors from the region in these top-tier categories.

Key Nominations for UK and Irish Talent

One of the standout successes is “Hamnet,” which has secured an impressive eight nominations. Produced by UK-based Hera Pictures and Sam Mendes’ Neal Street Productions, the film has received nods in prestigious categories, including Best Picture, Best Director for Chloe Zhao, and Best Screenplay for Zhao and Northern Irish writer Maggie O’Farrell. The film was shot in Wales and Herefordshire, showcasing the strong appeal of UK locations.

Meanwhile, “Bugonia,” produced by Dublin and London-based Element Pictures, has earned four nominations. These include Best Picture, Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Adapted Screenplay for Will Tracy, and Best Original Score for UK composer Jerskin Fendrix. Like “Hamnet,” the film was also shot in the UK, further underscoring the region’s cinematic prominence.

The international feature film “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” nominated for Best International Feature, has brought a return to the Oscars for UK producer Jim Wilson, following his 2023 win for “The Zone of Interest.” “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” a Tunisian production, received backing from Film4, further emphasizing the influence of UK-backed films in international cinema.

Other notable entries include “Sentimental Value,” which secured nine nominations despite not having a UK producer, although it did receive funding from BBC Film and pre-sold UK TV rights.

Acting and Craft Nominations

On the acting front, Ireland’s Jessie Buckley has been nominated for Best Actress for her role in “Hamnet,” while UK-Nigerian actress Wunmi Mosaku has received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “Sinners.” Delroy Lindo, born in London, has earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Sinners,” contributing to a diverse range of British talent in the acting categories.

Notably, four out of the ten Best Picture nominees were filmed in the UK, including “Hamnet,” “Bugonia,” “F1,” and “Frankenstein.” The blockbuster “Jurassic World Rebirth” was also partly shot in the UK and received a nomination for Best Visual Effects. Additionally, the film “Blue Moon,” shot in Ireland, has earned nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Ethan Hawke) and Best Original Screenplay.

In the craft categories, UK and Irish talent is particularly strong in Visual Effects. Irish technician Richard Baneham received a nomination for his work on “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” while British technicians Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson earned a nod for “F1.” UK-based David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, and Neil Corbould were nominated for “Jurassic World Rebirth,” and Charlie Noble and David Zaretti, along with Irish technician Russell Bowen, were nominated for “The Lost Bus.”

Further nominations include Mike Hill, a UK-born artist, for Best Makeup and Hair for “Frankenstein,” and in the Original Score category, UK composers Fendrix (for “Bugonia”) and Max Richter (for “Hamnet”) have earned nominations, along with Jonny Greenwood, the lead guitarist of Radiohead, for “One Battle After Another.”

The UK’s Alice Felton also earned a nomination for Best Production Design for “Hamnet,” while Gareth John of “F1” received a nod for Best Sound.

Other nominations include UK casting director Nina Gold for “Hamnet” and Ireland’s “Retirement Plan,” directed by John Kelly, for Best Animated Short. The UK’s “A Friend of Dorothy,” directed by Lee Knight, has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film.

The 2026 Academy Awards will be held on March 15, with these nominations showcasing the significant contributions of UK and Irish talent to the global film industry.