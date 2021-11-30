Uber is providing free rides home and meals to NHS employees during the holidays.

Uber’s popular Christmas deal for NHS employees has been reinstated for the holiday season.

Anyone having an NHS or HSC email address will be allowed to claim two £10 Uber journeys to and from work over the holidays for the seventh year in a row.

They’ll also get a £10 meal or groceries delivery from Uber Eats over the holidays.

Aldi, Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and other retailers have updated their face mask guidelines.

Over 130,000 NHS and HSC employees took advantage of the offer last year to help them get through the busy holiday season.

“Almost two years into the pandemic, everyone who works for the NHS or HSC needs support more than ever as they continue to work relentlessly to keep us safe,” said Ash Kebriti, Uber’s General Manager for the UK and Ireland. We’re thanking these important workers once again over the holidays to guarantee they can get to work and home safely, as well as enjoy a well-deserved dinner on Uber Eats.” “It’s fantastic to receive this helpful hand from Uber throughout the busy festive period again this year,” Dee Jama, an NHS Neonatal Nurse in Birmingham, said. Making the trek home on public transportation or cooking a meal for myself and my family after a particularly long day or night at the hospital may be really stressful. It’s one less thing to stress about over the holidays.” NHS and HSC employees must link their Uber account to their NHS or HSC email. Users will then receive a promo code that they must enter into their Uber account in order to take advantage of the promotion.

Only on December 24 and 25, the Uber and Uber Eats codes can be used for journeys and orders.