Tyson Fury invites fans to ‘pray’ as his wife Paris has their first child.

Tyson Fury has asked fans to pray after the birth of his sixth child, a newborn girl, with his wife Paris.

On Sunday, boxer Mike Tyson announced the birth of his new baby girl on social media.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Tyson disclosed that Loose Woman Paris had given birth and verified that the joyful parents have named their newborn Athena.

“Please pray for my baby girl, who was born this morning,” he added. Athena Fury was born on August 8, 21. Thanks. Paris, 31, uploaded a video clip from the hospital showing Tyson enjoying boxing on his phone only hours before giving birth.

With a laughing-face emoji, she replied, “Even in this situation, he’s watching boxing.”

And when Tyson was filming his wife eating a meal in her hospital bed while they awaited their baby girl, she joked, “He is hazardous with a camera.”

“I believe he is now bored. We’re almost to the end of day two in here, and there’s still no little girly,” the couple said in February.

They also shared that they are expecting a daughter.

“Paris is pregnant again, and the Lord has definitely blessed us with another child, and I’m very thankful,” Tyson said in an interview with sports broadcaster Gareth A Davies. Paris, 31, took to Instagram to reveal the gender of the unborn baby in a sweet photo of the family during a gender reveal party.

Paris was photographed with Tyson and their children as they let off confetti cannons that rained pink confetti all over their room.

“It’s a girl,” she wrote. We’re expecting another little princess this summer, and if all goes well, we’ll have three girls and three boys. So blessed.” Instagram The pair has been married since 2009 and have three children: Venezuela, 11 years old, and Valencia Amber, three years old, as well as sons Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson II, four, and Prince Adonis, one.

Tyson’s fight with Deontay Wilder was postponed last month after the boxer tested positive for Covid. It has been rescheduled for October.