Tyrone, who plays Hope on Corrie, delivers her up to the cops while telling the truth about the fire.

Tyrone Dobbs of Coronation Street is ready to face a terrible decision next week when he surrenders his daughter Hope Stape to the police.

Tyrone’s home, which he shared with his pregnant partner Alina Pop, was set on fire by Hope, 10, while Alina slept inside.

Alina was saved but had a miscarriage since Hope was unaware that she was at home.

Fans of Coronation Street are up in arms over an episode that has left them perplexed.

After originally believing someone was trying to get her from her past, Alina is stunned to hear that Hope ignited the fire this week, according to Mirror Online.

New ITV soap spoilers for next week suggest that Hope is exposed to not only Alina, but the entire street and even the cops.

Tyrone is left feeling bad when Alina, who is sobbing, tells him that they can’t keep hiding the truth because Hope might end up hurting someone seriously.

Fiz, her mother, is in a cell after being arrested for the fire, where she pretended to be the perpetrator in order to protect her daughter.

Tyrone makes a decision as his grandma Evelyn begs him to guarantee Hope receives the proper help she requires.

After Alina says it will be his fault if Hope injures someone else, he goes to the police station and tells them it was his child, not Fiz, who started the fire.

When Fiz is released, she demands to know why, only to be greeted by Tyrone, who reveals the shocking truth.

Furious with him for putting her in it, he warns Tyrone to stay away from her and Hope, and Fiz is warned for lying to the cops.

Later, Evelyn advises the two to present a united front while telling Hope that the cops will want to speak with her about what happened.

Hope is quickly taken to the police station by her parents, with Evelyn serving as her suitable adult as the policemen gently interview her.

Will the officers be frightened if they question Hope about the difference between right and wrong?

She does admit to setting alight the infant cot in the unit with nail polish and a candle. “The summary has come to an end.”