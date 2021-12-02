Tyra Banks and the producers of “America’s Next Top Model” have been accused of paying contestants $40 every episode.

Tyra Banks and the show are accused of paying hopefuls only $40 per day, according to a former participant on “America’s Next Top Model.” In a Twitter thread about the models’ wages on Monday, Sarah Hartshorne, who participated on the show during season 9 in 2007, disclosed her pitiful pay.

After a Twitter user discussed how little the “ANTM” participants truly make from the show, the controversial message erupted on the social media network. “It’s sort of sick that the girls on ANTM were getting paid $40 an episode while Tyra and the judges were earning BANK,” the person added.

“$40 an episode, no residuals, and we had to pay for food,” Hartshorne reacted to the post, adding fuel to the flames.

The now-viral remark drew a barrage of criticism from Twitter users, with many pointing out how unjust Banks and the show have been to the models. “On #antm, Tyra Banks was sending those girls home with their hair cut off and only making $40 per episode?” one commenter wondered.

“Y’all, Tyra Banks was just paying those girls $40 per day, right?” Another user tweeted, “That’s worse than minimum wage!” “I mean, the opportunity of winning and exposure is there,” one user replied, “but d**n, cover meals at least lol those folks were getting a per diem lol.”

This isn’t the first time that shows like “ANTM” have been accused of underpaying their cast members. Elena Davies, who appeared on season 19 of “Big Brother” in 2017, stated in July that she was only given “a stipend every week” during her time on the show.

This isn’t the first time Banks has been chastised for her role in “ANTM.” Fans of the competition chastised her in May for making harsh comments about participants’ attractiveness.

On top of other rewards, winners of “ANTM” frequently receive modeling contracts, beauty partnerships, and a fashion spread. After winning the 24th season of the competition, Kyla Coleman signed a contract with Next Model Management, had a fashion spread in a popular magazine, and received a cash reward of $100,000.