Tyler Perry, according to Charlamagne Tha God, helped him understand his childhood trauma

After seeing Perry speak about his own childhood trauma on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” years ago, the 43-year-old actor and radio personality, whose true name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, realized he was abused as a child.

“I remember watching him cry and thinking to myself, ‘Well, you know, what’s wrong with him?'” When Charlamagne came on the “Daily Blast Live” broadcast on Monday, he mentioned it. “Because I believe guys process sexual assault in a different way.” Before viewing Perry’s interview, Charlamagne admitted that he didn’t consider his scenario to be a “sexual assault.” “I was 8 getting it popping with an older woman,” he used to think. Perry revealed in a 2010 interview that he was assaulted by multiple men when he was just a 5-year-old child. Furthermore, when he was ten years old, his mother’s female acquaintance seduced him, stating that it was his first sexual experience with someone of the other gender.

Charlamagne, who was assaulted by his cousin’s ex-wife when he was eight years old, told the presenter of “Daily Blast Live” that he felt it was nothing out of the ordinary.

He explained, “I literally remember myself and my friends at that age having chats about being with older ladies back then.” “None of us recognized it as a case of sexual assault.” Then I simply got it because you have no idea what that did to you.” To deal with the trauma, Charlamagne is in counseling. In 2018, he published “Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me,” a book on his experiences with anxiety.

The film “Boogie,” which was released in March 2021, starred the actor. Pop Smoke, Eddie Huang, Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., and Margaret Odette feature in the basketball drama directed by Eddie Huang.

In addition, he made an appearance in an episode of the comedic TV show “Dave.” “What Wood You Wear?” was the title of the episode, which aired on May 31, 2020. From 2015 through 2020, Charlamagne was a regular on the television series “Empire.”