Tyler Cameron Talks About His Close Encounter With Jennifer Aniston, Plus Details On Hannah Brown’s Fantasy Suite

Tyler Cameron spoke out in his new book about what occurred to him and Hannah Brown in the fantasy suite on “The Bachelorette,” as well as his intimate brush with Jennifer Aniston, his celebrity crush.

The book “You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self” by Cameron was launched on Tuesday. According to E! News, he made some shocking admissions in the book.

Cameron is a great fan of “Friends” and has a thing for Jennifer Aniston. He described her as a “angel” who was “glowing” after their brief encounter at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, where they ran into each other.

“’Hey!’ she exclaimed. ‘How are you doing?’ According to E! News, Cameron recounted, “I looked about; I was sure she must have been chatting to someone else.” “’Me?’ I asked. ‘Yes! It’s great to see you again. ‘I hope you’re enjoying yourselves,’ she said. Then she carried on, floating down the corridor. I just stood there thinking to myself, “Now I can retire.”

Cameron also revealed what truly transpired on his overnight date with Brown in “The Bachelorette’s” dream suite. They didn’t have intercourse, according to him.

He added, “We hooked up during that night together and it kept becoming heated, but I kept hitting the brakes.” “We had the finest night— just hanging out, talking, and getting to know one other. We really opened up to one other and poured ourselves into each other, facing a lot of huge issues and sharing a lot of ourselves. The fact that we could converse all night made me think, Holy s–t, this might be it for me. When I saw the dawn rise, I was saddened since I realized our time together was coming to an end.”

He stated he was considering proposing to Brown. While preparing for his proposal, he was anxious and dry heaving. Unfortunately, he was never given the opportunity to propose because the “Bachelorette” star selected Jed Wyatt over him.

Cameron included his alleged speech in his book, which would have been his proposition to Brown.

“Hannah, I know our love took a long time to bloom, but it’s a flame that will never go out. “I know you’ve had a label on me since the beginning, but these are the only ones I want: spouse, best friend, lover, protector, and father to our children,” it said in part.

“I’m head over heels in love with you… Brief News from Washington Newsday.