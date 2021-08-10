Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra call it quits a week after he refers to her as his “soulmate.”

Tyler Cameron and his girlfriend Camila Kendra reportedly called it quits barely a week after he named her his “soulmate.” The “Bachelorette” Season 15 runner-up and Kendra split after eight months of dating, according to a Page Six source. After the 28-year-old television personality and the 27-year-old model unfollowed each other on Instagram last week, fans speculated that the two were having relationship troubles. Even before the confirmation, fans speculated that the two were having relationship issues. According to the publication, Kendra also unfollowed Cameron’s brother, Ryan.

On the same day, an individual with knowledge of the situation between the exes informed Us Weekly that Kendra was the one who instigated the breakup because she wanted to focus more on her burgeoning profession.

“Camila called it quits on the relationship. Us Weekly quoted an insider as stating, “It was time for her to focused on her own very profitable job.”

Another unnamed insider told the newspaper that everything transpired so quickly that their buddies were taken aback.

“Everything was OK until it wasn’t. Friends were startled at how swiftly things came to an end,” the insider added.

Kendra will move to Europe after the divorce, having previously worked as a model for Jeffrey Star Cosmetics and Fenty. She’ll spend some time relaxing with her family in Rome before doing some photoshoots in London, according to sources.

Some fans may be surprised by the divorce, given that when Cameron was on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on July 27, he told the presenter that Kendra, along with his best buddy Matt James, was one of his soulmates.

Though it was unclear when the two formally ended their relationship, the “Bachelorette” alum appeared to have moved on quickly, as he was spotted at a bar in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, with a mystery woman stroking his chest over the weekend, according to Page Six.

The star of “Barkitecture” has yet to respond to the photo of him and the unknown woman that has been circulating on social media.

Cameron and Kendra first ignited romance speculations when they were seen spending time together in New York City in January.