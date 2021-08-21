Tyga deactivates his account with OnlyFans and plans to launch a competitor platform.

The 31-year-old musician, who joined OnlyFans in October of last year, deactivated his account just a day after the content-sharing website stated that sexually explicit content will no longer be allowed on its platform as of October 1. On Instagram, he posted a video of him deactivating his OnlyFans account and promoting Myystar, which he hopes will take its place.

In the description of his post, Tyga stated that his “more futuristic” and “higher quality” platform will provide producers with more favorable profit splits than OnlyFans.

According to a press release, Myystar would only take 10% of subscription fees and purchases, compared to 20% for OnlyFans, and will provide authors the option to sell their own NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

He wrote, “Creators will also be able to make stuff of their choice!”

Despite the fact that Myystar isn’t set to start until October, Tyga has urged authors to apply through the platform’s website.

Tyga’s post has 2.6 million likes and hundreds of comments in less than 24 hours, indicating widespread support for his platform.

Melody Haase said, “[I’m] going to join,” while Brandon Almengo wrote, “You are a genius!!!”

Bri Teresi and Nicole Garcia exited with emojis of clapping hands. Meanwhile, fire emojis were left by Lexi Drew, Philipp Plein, and others.

“I know how many people make a lot of money on OnlyFans, and that’s where most of their cash is at,” Tyga remarked in an interview with Forbes. I wish to instill hope in those people.”

Tyga collaborated on Myystar with Ryder Ripps, a Forbes 30 Under 30 Art & Style alum and creative director of OKFOCUS. Ripps rose to prominence in the music industry by collaborating with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack and Kanye West’s Donda.

Tyga has stated that he wants Myystar to be a platform open to podcasters, comedians, sports, and artists, as well as a location where producers may sell their own NFTs, in addition to enabling explicit films and photographs.

Tyga did not reveal how much money he made from OnlyFans. Before he left, he was reputedly the fourth-highest earner. According to an unsubstantiated Forbes article, he earned $8 million, second only to his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, Bella Throne, and Cardi B.