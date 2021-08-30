TXT Follows in the Footsteps of BTS and Blackpink, Returning to Billboard 200’s Top 10.

Following BTS and Blackpink, Tomorrow x Together’s repackaged album “The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape!” debuted at No. 8 on Billboard 200 shortly after its August 17 release, making it the third South Korean group to re-enter the top 10 of the Billboard charts.

TXT, the boy band, released their second album, “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” in May, and it debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. According to Soompi, it went on to spend nine weeks on the list, making it the year’s longest-charting K-pop album.

In June, the original album was also the best-selling album in the United States and the globe, according to Billboard.

The original album’s sales in the United States increased by 667 percent following the release of the repackaged version, earning a total of 47,000 equivalent album units in the week ending August 23, according to Soompi.

Based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, the Billboard 200 list ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States. Album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums are all used to calculate units, according to Billboard (SEA). Each unit represents one album sale, ten individual album tracks sold, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by album songs.

BTS only recently made it to the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 twice, courtesy to its summer single “Butter.”

Prior to this, Blackpink’s musical collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream,” reached No. 8 in September 2020, and “Lovesick Girls” reached No. 2 in October 2020. Both tracks are from the all-female quartet’s debut full-length album, “The Album.”

Big Hit Music, the same record label that oversees BTS, created TXT in 2019. Yeonjun, Soobin, Huening Kai, Beomgyu, and Taehyun are among its members.

Three new songs are included in TXT’s repackaged album, led by “LO$ER=LOER.”

The song’s music video was released on the group’s official YouTube account on August 17 and has since earned over 19 million views from fans all over the world.

“LO$ER=LOER” is about navigating adolescence as a member of Generation Z.

“[The song] reflects the desire to be your lover — my healer and redemption — and to be each other’s rescuer, even if you have to look to be a loser in the eyes of the world,” Yeonjun told Teen.