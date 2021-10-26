TXT, a K-pop group, has released a teaser poster for their upcoming music video ‘Frost.’

TXT, a rising K-pop boyband, has published a teaser poster for “Frost,” the B-side tune from their repackaged album “The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape,” which will be released in the coming months.

TXT’s second studio album, “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” was released in May and featured “Frost.” The son was included once more on the repackaged album, which was published in August.

On Monday, the band released a teaser poster for “Frost,” which had a portion of the song’s lyrics written in Korean across the poster. “Voices that are faint. I’m not sure why. What will happen to me? “According to Soompi, an English translation of the song was read.

On Thursday, the music video will be released.

Tomorrow X Together, or simply TXT, is frequently referred to as the “young BTS” because they are managed by the same label as the Bangtan Boys.

Both acts are managed by Hybe Label (previously Big Hit Entertainment).

Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai make up the five-member boy group. “The Dream Chapter: Star,” their first mini album, was released in March 2019. TXT had a strong showing on Billboard in September, with their album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” remaining at No. 1 for 14 weeks. On Billboard’s World Albums list, it extended their record as the longest-charting K-pop album of 2021. Last month, the same album debuted at number 26 on the Billboard 200, making the group the third K-pop artist after BTS and Blackpink to have an album reign for 11 weeks.

In September, “LO$ER=LO ER,” the title tune from “The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape,” was ranked 12th on the World Digital Song Sales chart. In the same month, it was placed No. 3 on Billboard’s Tastemaker Albums chart.

The song “0X1=Lovesong,” which was one of the tracks in “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” was co-written by TXT’s “Hyung (older brother)” and BTS’s leader Namjoon aka RM.

The song depicts the feelings of a young man who, despite the chaos around him, believes in love.

TXT, according to BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V, reminds him of their experiences as a rookie boy group.

“They put in a lot of effort for this record. They slept in the practice room all the time, and I’d see them anytime I went to the office to record. It was as if I was seeing into the past “In 2019, V stated during a live stream with TXT members.