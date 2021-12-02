Two weeks after his breakup with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes releases the melancholy ballad “It’ll Be Okay.”

In the song, he says, “The future we dreamed of is fading to black.” The single, which is accompanied by piano, is about how the vocalist keeps a hopeful attitude of healing and acceptance after a breakup, repeating “It’ll be okay” after each phrase.

“I’ll make it simple for you if you tell me you’re leaving. Even if we can’t halt the bleeding, it’ll be fine. We don’t have to repair anything, and we don’t have to stay; either way, I’ll love you “He keeps on.

Since early this week, Mendes has been leaking hints about his next release. On Tuesday, he published a section of the song that states, “Will we be able to make it? Is this going to be painful?” The next day, he posted a shot of an orange-hued sun illuminating a beach.

He captioned his post, “It feels like I haven’t properly connected with you guys in a while.” “I’m missing you, and I’m hoping you enjoy this music.” Mendes and Cabello announced their split in a joint statement on social media two weeks ago, and the new song follows two weeks later. On November 17, both musicians turned to Instagram to inform their followers of their decision to separate ways.

“Hey people, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship,” they added, “but our love for one other as humans is stronger than ever.” “We began our friendship as best friends and will continue to be best friends in the future. We are grateful for your continued support, both in the past and in the future.” Mendes and Cabello had been friends for a long time before their romance blossomed. They began dating in July of this year.

Last year, the two spent the lockdown period in Miami together. When they returned to work, though, things took a different course, according to a source.

“Things have changed since then. It’s getting back to normal. They each have separate careers that lead them in various directions. They went from spending every day together to barely seeing each other today “according to the source