“Two Pints of Lager” Set for Comeback After 15-Year Hiatus

The beloved British sitcom *Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps* is reportedly gearing up for a return to television, following a 15-year absence. The comedy, which aired for a decade on BBC One before wrapping up in 2011, is said to be making a comeback after its creator, Susan Nickson, regained the rights to the show. The news has sparked excitement among fans who remember the show’s lasting impact on British comedy.

Set in the working-class town of Runcorn, the show follows a group of five twenty-somethings navigating their lives amid the chaos of their local pub. The series helped launch the careers of several stars, including Sheridan Smith, who portrayed Janet Smith, and Ralf Little, Will Mellor, Natalie Casey, and Kathryn Drysdale, who became well-known for their roles as Jonny Keogh, Gaz Wilkinson, Donna Henshaw, and Louise Brooks. Coronation Street’s Beverley Callard also had a memorable stint on the show as Flo, Donna’s over-the-top mother.

Possible Revival with New Direction

After securing the rights to the show, Nickson is now in discussions about reviving the series. A source close to the project told *The Sun* that obtaining the rights was a crucial step in finding a new home for the show, as the BBC is no longer interested in revisiting a show that features heavy themes of sex and alcohol—a genre the network is reportedly distancing itself from. “The cast is eager to make something happen, and they are hoping that a new project will come to fruition this year,” the source added.

In a 2024 interview, Will Mellor, who played the iconic Gaz, expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the series. “I’d love to do another one, just to thank the fans who supported it for so many years,” he said. “It had such a cult following, and people still mention it to me every day. It would be great to see where these characters are now.”

Mellor, who has since starred in a range of roles, including a leading part in the BBC’s *Death in Paradise*, has floated the idea of a *Two Pints* reboot, titled *Two Pints: Last Orders*. The revamped version would bring the show into the modern day while keeping the old-school charm of characters like Gaz and Jonny. The reboot, however, was rejected by the BBC, prompting the cast to explore other options, including streaming platforms like Netflix or BritBox.

Fans of the original series can look forward to the potential return of *Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps*, as the cast and creators hope to bring back the show that resonated with a generation of viewers.