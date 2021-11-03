Two pieces of Liverpool team news have surfaced before of their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

Thiago Alcantara and Tyler Morton are expected to be included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad for tonight’s match against Atletico Madrid.

When the Reds visit Diego Simeone’s side to Anfield for the first time since they knocked Liverpool out of the competition in 2020, Thiago might make his comeback.

The midfielder’s agency posted a matchday graphic on social media this morning with the slogan ‘no caption needed.’

Thiago has missed the last 11 games due to a calf injury, but he has been training as usual this week and could start tonight.

Jurgen Klopp provided a health update to reporters this week, saying, “Fabinho and Thiago trained entirely normally and are in contention, which is obviously good.”

“It’s incredibly beneficial, and we’ll see.”

Tyler Morton, who played the full 90 minutes against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup last week, might be named in the matchday squad.

On Tuesday, the teen midfielder was seen exercising with the first squad in preparation for the match.

Because he isn’t in the U19s side that plays Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Youth League this afternoon, his involvement tonight could be foreshadowed.

After his performance against Preston last week, Klopp regarded the youngster as having a “excellent” football brain, and he could find himself on the bench tonight.