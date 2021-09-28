Two people were rushed to the hospital after a fire ripped through their homes.

Three homes under construction, including a three-story townhouse and two two-story homes, were destroyed by fire.

Crews from four Merseyside Fire and Rescue engines were dispatched to the Pavilion Gardens complex on Blowick Moss Lane in Southport.

The two people sent to the hospital had minor injuries, according to the North West Ambulance Service.

The fire started in an exterior gas main and spread to the homes, according to a fire department official.

The fire had spread throughout the cavity, affecting all three floors and the roof space of the three-story house at one time.

“Crews were alerted at 09.01 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28 and arrived on location at 09.08 a.m.,” they stated.

“Four fire engines, as well as the combined platform ladder appliance, are on the scene.”

Cadent acknowledged that on the building site, one of the service pipes bringing gas from the mains into a property was damaged.

“As a result of third-party activity at this construction site this morning, a service pipe – the narrow pipe delivering gas from the larger main into a residence – incurred damage,” a spokesman for Merseyside’s gas emergency service Cadent said.

“Our teams got swiftly on site, severed the supply to the three empty buildings – ensuring that everything was safe – and are leaving shortly.

“When something like this happens, calling the gas emergency service at 0800 111 999 is critical.

“If you ever smell gas or suspect the presence of carbon monoxide, call the same number. Every call is recorded and could be monitored.”

The emergency services have been thanked by David Wilson Homes North West, who are working on the homes on site, according to The Washington Newsday.

“A little fire broke out today in an empty building under construction at our Pavilion Gardens development in Southport,” a spokesperson said.

“We want to express our gratitude to the emergency services for their quick response in securing the site.”