Two months after receiving a surprise proposal, Taryn Manning and Anne Cline call off their engagement.

The engagement between Taryn Manning and Anne Cline has been called off. Their breakup came just two months after Cline proposed to Manning at one of her Florida bar appearances.

According to US Weekly, the “Orange is the New Black” actress ended her romance with Cline in August and has since moved on with a new partner. Manning was not ready to be engaged, according to the source, but was compelled to accept Cline’s proposal since she was put on the situation.

Manning felt she couldn’t turn down the proposal in front of a pub full of guests with cameras monitoring her, according to the insider. That’s one of the reasons she never made an official declaration or posted about their relationship on social media. The informant also stated that after two months of engagement, she recognized her connection with Cline was “not the appropriate match for her.”

Cline got down on one knee during a performance by her band in a bar in Panama City, Florida. Cline jumped offstage, got down on one knee, and presented a ring to a stunned Manning, who then knelt down to hear what she said before reacting with a “Yes!” and a kiss, according to a video of the proposal.

Manning’s representative told TMZ at the time that the women are “overjoyed” to be engaged. Manning also nodded, stating, “It was the easiest YES I’ve ever had,” according to the actress.

Around the time of their breakup, the “Karen” star posted a photo of herself holding her puppy to Instagram, captioning it, “I’m sticking with animals from here on out. :” The hashtags #1love, #humansucksometimes, and #freewill were subsequently added.

She turned to Instagram again over the weekend to offer a motivating phrase about meeting a special someone. The remark continued, “And then, all of a sudden, you meet that particular person who makes you forget about yesterday and dream about tomorrow.” She captioned the photo with, “You are soovin #mywholelife,” before adding a red heart emoji.

Manning and Cline have kept their relationship mainly hidden from the public eye. Neither of them has spoken out about their rumored breakup.