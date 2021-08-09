Two Merseyside construction projects have been recognized as among the best in the UK.

This year’s Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) honors list includes two Merseyside structures.

The projects won the RIBA North West Awards and are now competing for the national Building of the Year award in 2021.

Strawberry Field in Woolton and The Gables in Crosby are the two winning developments on the national shortlist.

Fury as greedy drivers construct a ‘car park’ in the city center.

On the old Salvation Army children’s home, which has been renovated into a visitor center, Hoskins Architects constructed the “iconic” Strawberry Field site.

The tourist attraction features a visitor exhibition, a store, a café, and gardens, all inspired by the iconic Beatles song.

The RIBA jury praised the project for its “simple, elegant building,” “intelligent land use,” “excellent biodiversity,” “high levels of social sustainability,” and “community engagement,” saying, “Strawberry Field should be praised for its simple, elegant building, intelligent land use, excellent biodiversity, high levels of social sustainability, and community engagement.”

“This is well-thought-out architecture that adds a lot of social value.”

The Gables in Crosby, designed by DK-Architects, is the second winning project.

On a former manufacturing site, the £5,000,000 brownfield project consists of 30 new family homes.

“The developer and architect’s close working relationship and shared vision is visible throughout this project, underlying its success,” according to RIBA.

“Both should be commended for their ambition, tenacity, and confidence in bringing this intelligently inventive project to fruition.”

In Cumbria, Pele Tower House and Windermere Jetty Museum were among the regional winners.

Bakers Place, Wythenshawe Hall, The Ogelsby Centre, and Murray’s Mills were were named winners in the Manchester category.

“The varied range of projects recognized by the Awards demonstrates the ambition of clients and the strength of design across the region,” said Gavin Henderson, Regional Jury Chair.

“It’s extremely gratifying to see a number of projects increasing the bar in terms of design and housing quality – a big concern across the country – and, more importantly, the finest projects taking considerable efforts toward addressing the climate emergency’s challenges.

“In the challenging backdrop of the last year, these are exceptional schemes in which the value of excellent design and the influence it has on the experience and wellbeing of those using the buildings has shown out even more clearly.”