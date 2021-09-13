Two men steal the keys to the residence and the car while a suspect is apprehended.

After a car was taken in Wirral last week, a guy was detained.

A 42-year-old male from Birkenhead was detained on suspicion of car theft, according to police.

On Monday, September 6 at around 11.45 p.m., two men allegedly stole keys from a property on Townsend Street in Bidston.

The males then drove away from the house in a blue Seat Leon.

The automobile was eventually found in Birkenhead.

The man was freed under investigation after his arrest on Friday, September 10.

Officers are on the lookout for the second man, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact them.

“We were able to make one arrest thanks to information from the local community and our intensive investigations,” Detective Inspector Tony O’Brien said.

“Our investigations are still ongoing to find the second individual engaged in the incident, so if you were in the Townsend Street area on Monday night and observed anything or anyone unusual, please contact us because the information you have could be crucial to our investigations.

“Operation Castle is a devoted squad of detectives, and since its inception in 2018, we’ve seen almost 500 years in prison handed down to suspects.

“Every sentence given down protects the people of Merseyside and beyond from the harm, distress, and inconvenience caused by burglary.

“Information from the communities being targeted is often critical to these accomplishments, so I would continue to implore individuals to report anything suspicious and come forward with any information they may have seen or heard.”