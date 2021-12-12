Two Chelsea players, according to Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, might decide the title fight.

Liverpool have been cautioned about two Chelsea players who may be able to help Thomas Tuchel’s side regain their title-winning form.

The Premier League’s top three teams are all within one point of each other, with Liverpool trailing Manchester City by one point following their win over Aston Villa.

Chelsea are a point behind in third place, but they were made to sweat as they maintained their lead with a dramatic late victory over Leeds United on Saturday.

After Antonio Rudiger was taken down inside the penalty area with the score at 2-2, Jorginho tapped away the winner deep into stoppage time.

Tuchel’s team finished a dismal week on a high, having lost their top-of-the-table position at West Ham last weekend and then having to settle for second place in their Champions League group after drawing 3-3 at Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday.

Danny Murphy has warned Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp that Chelsea would come back stronger once N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic return, having been major absentees in recent games.

“The most meaningful outcome on Saturday was Chelsea’s late triumph against Leeds,” the former Liverpool midfielder wrote in his latest Mail Online piece.

“We all expect Liverpool and Manchester City to be title contenders, so the major question has been whether Chelsea can keep up with them.”

“Accumulating points and being in contention through a difficult period is a true mark of championship contenders, and it makes me believe we’ll have a true three-horse battle this season.”

“Chelsea have been hampered by the absence of N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, who are crucial to Thomas Tuchel’s style of play. The performances will improve when those two return, so staying in the hunt so far is impressive.

“I’d still pick City as small favorites, Liverpool as a close second, and Chelsea as a wildcard.” But, in reality, they’re all so high-quality that half of the excitement in the next months will be guessing what will happen.”