Twitter’s Reaction to the Allegations Prince Charles questioned Harry and Meghan’s unborn children’s skin color.

The assertion in a new book that Prince Charles privately discussed with his wife the likely “complexion” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future children sparked varied reactions on social media.

“Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan,” by New York Times best-selling author Christopher Andersen, claims that on Nov. 27, 2017, the day Prince Harry and Markle’s engagement was officially announced, Prince Charles asked Duchess Camilla, “I wonder what the children look like?”

According to Page Six, the duchess replied, “Well, absolutely stunning, I’m confident.” “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?” Prince Charles supposedly questioned, according to the book. While a representative for Prince Charles has since denied the allegations, the new book’s claims have once again drawn attention to Markle and Prince Harry’s claims in a March interview with Oprah Winfrey that a “senior royal” had expressed concern about “how dark” their son’s skin would be when he was born.

The revelations of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex triggered accusations of racism against the royal family, which Prince William later rejected, saying, “We’re very much not a racist family.”

A lot of Twitter users seemed unconcerned about Prince Charles’ purported conversation with his wife, with some suggesting that it was natural for a grandparent to wonder about the appearance of future grandchildren.

“It’s a natural curiosity query. As a grandparent, I’d have the same concerns. “There’s nothing racist about that; it’s simply natural curiosity,” one Twitter user said. Another person mirrored similar sentiments, stating that the query was “absolutely normal and frequent.” “Don’t bother Prince Charles.” “It’s totally reasonable, logical, and natural to be curious about a mixed-race baby’s skin color. My mother is French and my father is African. A third netizen commented, “Everyone was affectionately taking bets on the hue of my skin and eyes.”

"Notice how fast and powerfully Prince Charles is able to deny and threaten legal action to protect himself?" Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a British Nigerian activist, tweeted. Where was his energy to defend and prevent racist insults against his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle? When his grandson Archie was compared to a chimp, he remained mute." "While he advised his [daughter-in-law] and son to quietly endure all the assaults, he is calling in his lawyers himself," another Twitter user alleged, adding, "While he told his [daughter-in-law] and son to quietly endure all the attacks, he is calling in his lawyers himself." Whoever said it, he was definitely not on [Harry's] side.