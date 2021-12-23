Twitter Users Applaud The Return Of 2D Animation In Disney’s “Far From The Tree” Trailer [Watch].

On Wednesday, Disney Animation released a trailer for the upcoming short film “Far From The Tree” online.

A newborn raccoon and its parent spend quality time in the woods and on the beach in the 2D trailer. The baby raccoon is completely oblivious to the hazards of the natural world. A coyote tries to attack the raccoon, but the infant is saved by the raccoon’s mom.

The raccoon grows up and has the same adventure with another newborn raccoon in the next scene. In June, the animated adventure premiered at the Annecy Film Festival. This Friday, it will be available on Disney+.

“Experience family relationships with ‘Far From The Tree,’ a new animated short, available this Friday on @DisneyPlus,” Disney’s official Twitter account announced.

The trailer utilized 2D animation technology, which piqued the interest of online users.

“2D is making a comeback! Please, Disney, give us more 2D! It’s what made Disney great in the first place! “one of the users expressed himself. Another fan remarked, “I SAW RHIS IN THEATER IS SO CUTE.”

Another user made an astute comment, claiming that the film was actually shot in 3D yet appeared to be in 2D.

One commenter complimented the trailer’s shading work and said, “Wow, that’s a fantastic use of 3D animation! I’d love to have a behind-the-scenes look at the shaders they utilized since they’re stunning!” Others wished for Disney to produce more 2D films and shows.

This was hardly the first time in recent memory that Disney Animation released a 2D animated film. In 2013, the studio published “Get a Horse!” with Mickey Mouse, then in 2014, “Feast.”

A list of forthcoming live-action films and shows was also released by Disney.

In 2022, Disney+ will release “Free Guy,” “Eternals,” “Sneakerella,” and many other films. The following is a complete list of Disney+ movies and shows.