Twitter Responds to New Allegations Regarding Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud.

Royal fans have weighed in on a recent accusation by a British TV broadcaster that Kate Middleton cried during a dispute with Meghan Markle over suspicions that the latter harassed palace servants.

During an altercation over flower girl outfits days before the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, it was first claimed that Markle made Prince William’s wife weep.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Markle argued that while they did disagree about bridesmaid outfits, “the reverse happened,” and she, not her sister-in-law, cried.

Middleton was left in tears after she “lost control” during an altercation with Markle over reports that the former actress was nasty to Kensington Palace personnel, according to TV broadcaster Kirstie Allsopp, who has close relations to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Markle has refuted claims that she bullied palace employees.

On Twitter, journalist Phil Dampier, author of “Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan in Their Own Words,” posted a snapshot of Telegraph reporter Bill Gardner’s story regarding Allsopp’s allegations with the phrase “Oh.”

The recent claims triggered a Twitter controversy among royal admirers. Some people seemed to believe Allsopp’s story.

“There has never been negative rumor regarding the Duchess of Cambridge’s interactions with employees or members of the royal family in the ten years she has been a member of [the royal family].” They started when [Meghan] wasn’t even married to Prince Harry. “I know where I stand, and it isn’t with the newest member,” one Cambridge supporter said.

“There have been simply too many allegations of bullying from this country to Australia for them not to be accurate.” Then there’s the personnel turnover, which is unheard of,” said another.

“Would you be okay if one of your employees was bullied?” Catherine will always have my admiration for sticking up for them! “She is a fantastic boss, just like William,” a third commenter said.

Other royal fans leapt to Markle’s defense, pointing out that the bullying charges were unfounded.

“Isn’t it funny how no one, and I mean NO ONE, has been brave enough to produce examples of alleged RUDENESS or BULLYING by Meghan!” remarked a Sussex supporter. “Go forth, be brave, and set an example.” “I have serious doubts about [Kirstie Allsopp’s] statements. First and foremost, she was not present. Second, I believe the Firm would have said and if Kate had been the one who had sobbed. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.