Twitter Reacts to Prince Harry’s Denial of a Second Memoir Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry has no intentions to write a second biography.

A spokeswoman for the Duke of Sussex told The Independent that, contrary to “false media rumors,” he is working on only one memoir, which he disclosed earlier this week. Penguin Random House plans to release the book in late 2022.

After Daily Mail royal journalist Rebecca English claimed on Friday that Prince Harry had signed a lucrative four-book contract with Penguin Random House, the duke issued a statement. According to the rumor, the second book will not be revealed until the Queen has died.

“A rumor saying Prince Harry is holding back a second book (of a multi-title agreement) for after the Queen’s death seems to be wide of the mark,” royal correspondent Omid Scobie tweeted in response to the report. According to a Sussex representative, “there is NO initiative coordinated around such an event, and to suggest otherwise would be factually inaccurate.”

Some Twitter users were pleased that Prince Harry issued a statement refuting bogus allegations leveled against him.

One user wrote, “Don’t you just love it Prince Harry finally as a voice against our polluted RR.”

Another Twitter user added, “See that UK media there’s a real representative for Harry and Meghan..so we don’t need to speculate.”

Others indicated it wouldn’t bother them if Prince Harry published additional novels.

One user remarked, “I’d be fine with a trilogy!!!”

Some social media users, on the other hand, were not pleased with Prince Harry’s decision to publish a book and potentially smear the royal family.

“Harry has devolved into a ruthless and spiteful individual. One person said, “A genuinely tragic figure.”

“I’m not sure why Prince Harry feels the need to tell the same story over and over in different media. Another Twitter user said, “I don’t see how this facilitates the reconciliation he claims to seek, especially given his response to people close to him who authored books/articles about his family.”

“’I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I’ve become,’ says Prince Harry. But you do everything because you have a royal title. Do you think we would be interested in you if you weren’t the Queen’s grandson? You’re squeezing every ounce of profit out of your title!” A third user sent out a tweet.

The book will offer a “definitive account of the events, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped,” according to the official press release for Prince Harry’s biography. Brief News from Washington Newsday.