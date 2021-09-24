Twitter Reacts To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s PDA-Filled New York City Outing

Prince Harry can’t seem to stay away from Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul at the One World Trade Center observatory in New York City on Thursday, their first joint appearance since the birth of their daughter, Lilibet.

During their first joint journey to the city, the couple also made a visit to the 9/11 Memorial.

On Twitter, a video of their outing showed them walking hand in hand, with the duke gently massaging his wife’s back at one point. Fans couldn’t stop gushing about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public demonstrations of devotion.

Victoria Uwonkunda, who shared the video on Twitter, stated, “Meghan and Harry out and about in NY today.” “It’s the looks… the hand holding… the back rubs,” says the narrator.

“It’s incredible how this pair has made me feel like I’m watching a fantasy unfold before my eyes. It’s what we fantasize about as little girls and crave for as adults. It’s straightforward. It’s love, it’s affection, it’s mutual respect and adoration. Another person commented, “It’s them.”

A third user said, “One thing about Harry, he loves his Meghan.”

“There are so many people who are devoid of love. Another user commented, “I’m glad #HarryandMeghan found each other.”

“That’s one of the things I admire about Harry: he’s so fond of Meghan. A fifth user added, “They are such a kind and beautiful pair.”

“Harry and Meghan landing in New York and getting on with their lives while looking amazing,” another posted. They provide a valuable lesson about never settling for a poisonous environment and instead pursuing a life in which you may thrive.”

Prince Harry wore a conventional suit and tie for the occasion. According to Fashionista, Markle wore a $1,200 Emporio Armani knee-length navy blue coat, a black high-neck shirt, and black leggings.

According to Fashionista, the Duchess of Sussex completed her ensemble with $650 Aquazzura suede shoes and £12,000 ($16,487) Cartier earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a low bun.

According to Us Weekly, the couple is in town for Global Citizen Live, an annual charity performance hosted in Central Park on Saturday.

“Prince Harry and Meghan will join the 24-hour global broadcast event live from the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City to continue their urgent work with world leaders in pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere,” according to the Washington Newsday Brief News.