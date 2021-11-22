Twitter Reacts to Kim Kardashian Wearing Ex Kanye West’s Yeezy Shoes While Holding Hands With Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian wore a pair of Yeezys while in Palm Springs with Pete Davidson, and Twitter followers couldn’t stop themselves from reacting.

On Wednesday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was seen holding hands with the “Saturday Night Live” comic. Kardashian drew attention for two reasons: she was holding hands with Davidson and wearing Kanye West’s shoes, which did not go ignored by the onlookers.

“These Yeezys in this situation are easily my favorite things she’s ever worn,” one user said alongside photographs of Kardashian and Davidson walking together, smiling and holding hands.

“After Kim Kardashian was photographed holding Pete Davidson’s hand while wearing Yeezys, Kanye has decided on his next date he’ll be in Skims,” a netizen quipped while uploading a photo of the “Gold Digger” rapper wearing one of Kardashian’s Skims pieces.

“Pete Davidson wore pajama bottoms from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS underwear line to show his support for her. Kim Kardashian is wearing Yeezy sneakers. She is deserving of all the love, support, and pleasure because she works tirelessly to provide joy to others “A third user has been added.

“Kim Kardashian is spotted going hand in hand with Pete Davidson while wearing Yeezy sneakers! Please keep an eye on Kanye, maaaan “Another user expressed concern for the Grammy winner in a comment.

Another commenter on the site claimed that Kardashian’s outing with Davidson was a major promotion for Yeezy. “Let’s talk about unintentional exposure. The Yeezy social crew had an easy day today “”Says the netizen.”

Many others interpreted Kardashian and Davidson’s latest photographs as confirmation of their reported affair. When they were caught holding hands during a rollercoaster ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, before Halloween, it prompted dating rumors. Since then, the two have been inseparable and have gone on numerous occasions together.

Kardashian and Davidson are officially dating, according to an unnamed source who spoke to Page Six recently. According to multiple sources, the “KUWTK” star is content with the “King of Staten Island” actor.

“He gives her butterflies and makes her laugh — which is more than she can say for other guys,” an insider told Us Weekly.