Twitter Reacts to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ‘Johnny vs. Amber’ Documentary Announcement.

The tragic relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, as well as the ensuing legal struggle, will be the subject of a new documentary series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Discovery+ has commissioned a two-episode documentary titled “Johnny vs. Amber,” which explores the story of the disintegration of an exes’ romance and “how it turned into the celebrity court case of the decade.”

The program, which is being created by Optomen, will depict Depp and Heard’s narrative “from two polarized perspectives,” according to the Discovery streamer.

“In Depp’s episode, he “found himself married to a Machiavellian liar who will stop at nothing to defend her reputation,” according to the press release.

The “Aquaman” actress’ film, on the other hand, will focus on “how she married the man of her dreams only to watch him descend into a violent drug-fueled monster.”

“Johnny vs. Amber” will involve testimony from both Heard and Depp’s lawyers, as well as “close friends” of the two. It will also look at significant video and audio records shot by the former couple.

The documentary’s announcement drew varied comments on Twitter. Some people expressed hope that the show will expose Heard, while others speculated that it may be terrible news for Depp.

“In the court of public opinion, this will either be the saving grace for Johnny Depp’s public image, and hence career, or the final nail in the coffin,” one observer speculated.

“[I] doubt that very much,” a Depp supporter said. He has always been honest, but Heard has lied on three continents and is now being investigated by the Australian [government]with the help of the FBI. “HER deception is getting up to her!” A number of viewers were concerned that the documentary would be slanted against one side, while others suspected Discovery+ of profiting from serious charges.

One individual remarked, “We are not interested in any ‘biased’ documentary from the press who is already against [Depp].”

Another commenter added, “Disgusting how Discovery wants to profit on domestic violence.”

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016, accusing him of being abusive throughout their relationship.

All claims against him have been refuted. In 2017, their divorce was finalized, with Heard receiving a $7 million settlement.

After Depp sued Heard for defamation after the actress wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018 about surviving domestic violence, their legal battles continued. In the op-ed, the actress never mentioned Depp. The investigation is still ongoing.

