Twitter Reacts to Idris Elba’s ‘Luther’ Movie on Netflix.

Idris Elba will reprise his role as the brilliant but self-destructive Detective Chief Inspector John Luther in a future film, giving “Luther” fans something new to look forward to.

Netflix revealed plans for a feature film based on the BBC drama series “Luther” on Monday. According to Entertainment Weekly, Elba began advocating for his damaged detective character to emerge on the big screen years ago.

Neil Cross will pen the screenplay for the “Luther” film. Elba will star with Cynthia Erivo from “Widows” and Andy Serkis from “Black Panther” in the film.

Ruth Wilson’s role as serial killer and romantic interest Alice Morgan in the upcoming Netflix film is currently unknown.

Netflix announced the project on Twitter, sharing photographs of the actors and writing, “Luther is coming back! In a new feature film penned by series creator Neil Cross, Idris Elba will reprise his famous role alongside Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis.”

On the platform, there were various reactions to the announcement.

“Netflix produced ‘Luther…’ One Twitter user said, “Really hope you don’t wreck it like you did with ‘Lucifer.'”

“Is Ruth Wilson coming back as well?” wrote another. Because the baddest b—hes in the game are female villains.”

“OMG, PLEASE STOP!! Another fan wrote, “‘Luther’ is fantastic, and I’ll be waiting for updates.”

A fourth user added, “Can’t recall how it finished but I believed it ended.”

Luther and Alice had a fight in the fifth season finale of “Luther,” in which she was on the verge of dying. Luther attempted to assist her, but she declined and took the lengthy fall. Her body lay still on the ground until she was no longer there. Luther was apprehended afterwards.

When asked about the conclusion, Elba stated it was “impossible to say” what would happen to his character.

In 2019, Elba told EW, “I feel like John needs to make a decision in jail.” “It’s apparent that he’ll have a hard time becoming a police officer in the future. That’s a fantastic setting for a film, in my opinion. The previous few seasons have been more like mini-movies, and film now allows us to have more dramatic pin-point moments that are little compressed, and it’s a bigger but smaller dose of ‘Luther.’”

Netflix’s “Luther” project has yet to be given an official release date.

Season 5 of “Luther” premiered in 2019.