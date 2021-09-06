Twitter predicts Kristen Stewart will win her first Academy Award for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the film “Spencer.”

Kristen Stewart’s biographical drama film “Spencer” has a chance to win her first Academy Award for acting.

On Sept. 3, Stewart’s film on the late Princess of Wales had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The film was released only four days after Princess Diana’s death anniversary. On August 31, 1997, she was killed in an automobile accident.

Stewart’s portrayal of the late monarch in the film drew a lot of attention right away. Many people believed she’d win an Oscar for her performance in the film.

“For the #Spencer press tour, future Oscar winner Kristen Stewart is so easygoing and carefree,” writer and editor Stephanie Guerilus tweeted.

“When Kristen Stewart says let’s take a selfie…you f–king do it,” Variety editor Clayton Davin posted on Twitter beside a photo of himself and Stewart. “TellurideFilmFestival is the second stop on her awards tour, with many more to come. #Spencer from @neonrated is up for an Oscar nomination, and she’s a badass! #KristenStewart.”

“’Spencer’ is a somber and intricate character study. A fantastic film, probably one of the finest of the year. Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Princess Diana is the best you’ll see this year. Filmmaking, plot, and score are all outstanding. Kristen Stewart is a shoe-in for an Academy Award nomination. Scott Menzel added, “#SpencerMovie.”

Stewart’s “magnificent” portrayal of Princess Diana “totally shocked” film critic Scott Mantz. He also praised the “Twilight” actress for her “beyond incredible” “immersive commitment.”

“The film is a fascinating mood piece and a depiction of #PrincessDiana as a suffocated prisoner plotting her escape. Mantz added, “#telluride.”

The audience at Venice gave the picture a three-minute standing ovation.

Variety said that Stewart was teary-eyed when she hugged director Pablo Larran after the final credits, and the audience applauded them on.

Stewart described the picture as “one of the saddest dramas that has ever existed.” Princess Diana was also taught in the film to be “isolated and lonely.”

She added of the late princess, “She made everyone else feel accompanied and bolstered by this brightness, and all she wanted was to have it back.”

Meanwhile, Jonathan Sacerdoti, a British journalist and royal critic, believes that while Princess Diana would enjoy Stewart’s film, she would prefer one that concentrated on happy times in her life.

“It’s a little self-indulgent, actually, that we’re just wallowing in this misery… but I believe it’s because Diana’s own endeavors were quite a force. Brief News from Washington Newsday.