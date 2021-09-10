Twitter believes John Mulaney had an affair with Olivia Munn and says, “I’m not supporting this.”

In a recent interview, John Mulaney revealed the timeline of his relationship with Olivia Munn, confirming that they are expecting their first child together.

Mulaney made an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” He revealed during the interview that he entered treatment in September and was released after a month. Then he moved out of his joint house with Anna Marie Tendler, his estranged wife. He traveled to Los Angeles in the spring, where he met and began dating Munn. According to Page Six, the timeframe based on his recall is “tense.”

According to a celebrity agent who has worked with Munn, “I don’t think it’s any coincidence that John broke the news of Olivia’s pregnancy the way he did in terms of basically giving a timeline of his past few months — when he moved out of his house, how it was the spring when he fell in love with Olivia.” “He appears to be going to considerable efforts to refute the notion that he cheated.”

Twitter users speculated that he had an affair with Munn and had cheated on his wife. Mulaney, according to several of them, has disappointed them.

One Twitter user criticized Mulaney, saying, “Trust difficulties arise from individuals like John Mulaney who built a career on the cornerstone of loving his wife and not wanting children, only to cheat on his wife and conceive a child with his mistress.”

“Let’s not gas up males who spend half of their comedy routine talking about their brilliant wife, just to cheat on her and leave her in tatters in order to get Olivia Munn pregnant. This is something I oppose. Please, Seth, never let me down. Another added, “You seem like such a nice guy.”

“It’s strange how #JohnMulaney went into such depth about meeting #OliviaMunn. As if he truly wants us to think he didn’t cheat on his wife as soon as he got out of rehab,” a third wrote.

Meanwhile, several internet users backed with Mulaney, claiming that his personal life should not be made public. They also pushed the others to simply ignore Mulaney.

“I had to investigate what John Mulaney did to provoke such outrage — is it because he may have cheated on his wife? Of course, cheating on someone is bad, but it also feels like it’s none of our business, and the degree of this public fury seems strange,” one person said.

