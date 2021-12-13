Twitter backs Jana Duggar amid child endangerment allegations, but criticizes Jim Bob and Michelle.

Jana Duggar received widespread support from social media users, but her parents are facing backlash from Twitter users after she was charged with child endangerment.

Jana, 31, made the news a day after her older brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of possessing child pornography. The former “Counting On” star has been charged with harming a child’s welfare. On Sept. 9, she was charged with a misdemeanor at her home in Springdale, Arkansas. She denied the charge and pleaded not guilty. Meanwhile, Jana’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, are facing backlash from social media users who believe they have overworked her.

“Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 19 children and do not watch them. Younger siblings have traditionally been cared for by older siblings, and Jana, the oldest daughter, has spent her entire life caring for her siblings. “Too many for her to watch,” one Twitter user wrote before wondering, “Where are [the]parents?”” “Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are disgusting jerks who have given birth to far too many children. Their family has plummeted from grace and is now in disgrace. Jana Duggar has been charged with child endangerment and neglect. Perhaps her parents should be parents and keep an eye on their own children “another has been added.

Meanwhile, another user defended the patriarch and matriarch of “19 Kids and Counting” from people who criticized them for having too many children. “If someone has had too many children, you’re pretty shi—y to say so. It’s their body, their choice, and you should respect it “a netizen opined

Several netizens, on the other side, pushed Jana to simply move on and abandon her family. One person suggested that Jana “stop doing the mother’s damn job.” Jana got in trouble, according to another, for raising all of her siblings, nieces, and nephews when she wasn’t supposed to. Jana was exhorted to “get out of this mess and run far away!!!” by the netizen. Amy Duggar King, Jana’s cousin, also expressed her support for her cousin in a message on her Instagram Story. Amy claims that the act was unintentional and that the youngster was already fine. She also expressed her affection for Jana.

“I’m sure you were exhausted, anxious, and emotionally exhausted. It’s difficult to keep track of several children! [Because] you only have two eyes and there are so many of them!! It’s a tragic circumstance, and my heart breaks for @janamduggar; I love you “King penned his work.