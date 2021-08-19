‘Twilight: Breaking Dawn’ is the sequel to ‘Twilight: New Moon.’ Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek, co-stars in the film, had an unexpected reunion.

Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek, who co-starred in “Twilight: Breaking Dawn,” had an unexpected reunion at Rita Ora’s boyfriend Taika Waititi’s birthday event. Stewart and Malek acted opposite each other in the fifth and final installment of the “Twilight” series, “Breaking Dawn: Part 2.”

Stewart’s character, Bella, gave birth to her child with Edward, played by Robert Pattinson, in the film. Benjamin, Malek’s character, was a key character in the plot since he was a vampire who could control all of nature’s alchemical elements. The Cullens enlisted his assistance in combating the Volturi, an elite group of vampires with whom Bella and Edward were prepared for a war.

The surprise reunion of Stewart and Malek at Waititi's party is expected to send die-hard "Twilight" fans into a frenzy.

According to Ora’s Instagram post, Stewart and Malek, along with several other celebs, helped the renowned director and birthday celebrator ring in his 46th birthday.

Michael Sheen, who played Aro, the leader of the Volturi, in the film “Breaking Dawn,” was also in attendance. He was joined at the party by his longtime girlfriend Kate Beckinsale, who is also a Waititi acquaintance. Other celebrities seen at the party include Ashley Benson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Charli XCX, and Paris Jackson.

Meanwhile, Stewart made headlines last week when her upcoming Princess Diana film, “Spencer,” was announced as one of the Special Event screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival. Stewart will play the late Princess of Wales in the film, which will be directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain and will center on the disintegration of her marriage to Prince Charles over the course of three days.

Stewart’s initial shot as the People’s Princess in “Spencer” was released in January, followed by a second image in March.