Twice’s ‘Love Formula: O+T=’

Twice’s new album, which was just released, is a K-pop girl group “O+T=O+T=O+T=O+T=O+T=O+T

This is the group’s second appearance in the top ten of the Billboard 200, a weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States. Their mini-album “Taste of Love,” which was published in June and reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200, was the group’s first to chart in the United States.

“Formula of Love: O+T=MRC Data,” which tracks music sales, highlighted “Formula of Love: O+T=Soompi.”

The album’s title tune, “Scientist,” was written by Anne-Marie, an English singer and composer who also sung the smash single “2002.”

After premiering on YouTube on Nov. 12, the music video for “Scientist” has surpassed 55 million views.

“The Feels,” the group’s first English single, was included in the album “Formula of Love: O+T=O+T=O+T=O+T=O+T=O+T=O+T=O+T=O+T=O+T=O+

“The song is about the feelings that come with having love and falling in love at first sight. Chaeyoung, a rapper, told People, “It’s incredibly addictive.”

Twice was formed in 2015 as a result of the reality show “Sixteen,” which was created to introduce the members of a new female group under the JYP Entertainment agency. On the basis of talent and audience effect, its members — Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Tzuyu, and Chaeyoung — were matched against seven other aspirants.

JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-Young invented the group’s name, claiming that the new girl group will touch people’s hearts twice: once through their eyes and again through their ears.

The vocalists made their debut with their EP “The Story Begins” in October 2015.

The girl trio made their Billboard 200 debut in December 2020 with their album “Eyes Wide Open,” which charted at No. 72, making them the third K-pop artist to enter the top 100 after 2NE1 and Blackpink.