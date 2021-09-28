TV channel, stream, and early team news for FC Porto against Liverpool.

Liverpool’s Champions League campaign resumes today with a match against FC Porto of Portugal.

After a rollercoaster of a first match against AC Milan, the Reds got off to a good start.

FC Porto got off to a solid start of their own on the same night, drawing a creditable 0-0 draw away against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is no stranger to FC Porto.

Klopp will face the Portuguese side for the seventh time tonight (September 28). He’s won three of the previous four meetings and drew the other.

How to watch FC Porto vs Liverpool in the United Kingdom

BT Sport 3 will broadcast the game live.

Coverage begins at 7.15 p.m., with the game beginning at 8 p.m.

If you don’t already have a BT Sport subscription, click here to see what’s new.

Alternatively, a £25 Monthly Pass can be used to gain access to the game.

What is the latest team news for FC Porto versus Liverpool?

Thiago and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be absent for Liverpool.

Naby Keita, on the other hand, has returned to training and is back in contention.

Jurgen Klopp could rejoin with former midfielder Marco Grujic, who returned from a short-term injury for Porto at the weekend.

Porto, on the other hand, will be without the centre-back duo that began against Atletico.

Chancel Mbemba was sent off late in injury time, and Pepe had to be replaced due to injury.