TV channel for Everton against Tottenham Hotspur, as well as live streams and injury updates.

When Everton hosts Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park, they will be hoping to end a three-match losing streak.

Since beating Norwich City at the end of September, Rafa Benetiz’s side hasn’t won a Premier League game.

Faced with a Spurs side led by a new manager in Antonio Conte, Sunday’s test will be considerably more difficult, but given how easily Vitesse sliced Conte’s side apart on Thursday, Everton may find joy in their attacking talent.

The last time these two played on Merseyside, the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Everton’s match versus Spurs will not be shown live in the United Kingdom.

From 10.30 p.m., fans can watch highlights on BBC One’s Match of the Day 2.

Thankfully, there are a variety of different options for keeping up with the action.

We’ll have live updates from and through our social media outlets right here at The Washington Newsday.

With Benitez’s pre-match news conference, this will cover all that happens in the build-up to the game, during the game, and after the final whistle is blown.

BBC 5 Live Sport will broadcast build-up beginning at 12 p.m., as well as live commentary beginning at 2 p.m., which will be available online and on the BBC Sounds App.

The Toffees will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Yerry Mina due to injury, according to Benitez in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

The return of Lucas Digne, who was injured in the defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers, will provide the team a lift.

Spurs have no big injury concerns going into the game.