Turning down Marvel’s “X-Men” offer was a “huge misstep,” according to Rachael Leigh Cook.

The 41-year-old actress stated that she did not want to play Rogue, a role that was later handed to Anna Paquin. Paquin has been in five “X-Men” films since 2000, including the 2014 release “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Cook went on to add that she turned down Marvel’s offer because she didn’t want to work in front of a greenscreen. However, she now sees it as a “big blunder.”

“I realized I’d made a mistake as soon as I saw the posters for it,” she told The New York Times on Monday. “I truly believed everyone who said, ‘What we need to do now is make sure you’re taken seriously,’ was true. I was clearly motivated by the wrong motives.”

In 1999, Cook picked “She’s All That” over the “X-Men” film. She was recently seen in the reboot film “He’s All That,” which starred Addison Rae and was released on August 25.

Cook talked about working with her “She’s All That” co-star Freddie Prinze Jr. last week, revealing that he inadvertently put his arms around her, mistaking her for his then-girlfriend, Kimberly McCullough.

She told E! News on Saturday, “The first time I met Freddie was in Sundance.” “We were both in ‘House of Yes,’ and I was in a house where he, Parker [Posey], Josh [Hamilton], and everyone else were just saying hi to everyone.”

“I was standing in the living room when I felt these huge arms wrap around me and hug me, with a chin resting on top of my head,” she explained. “It was Freddie, and all he said was, ‘Hey babe.’” Their first meeting was “hilarious” and “funny,” she said.

On the job, the actress is a regular on the cartoon comedy “Robot Chicken.” From 2006 through 2021, she contributed her voice to a variety of characters. Last year, she starred alongside Greyston Holt, Jon Cor, Luke Roessler, and Nils Hognestad in the television movie “Cross Country Christmas.”

