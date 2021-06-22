Tupac Amaru Shakur’s Unreleased Poem Is Shared By Jada Pinkett Smith On His 50th Birthday

Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett Smith had a close friendship that began when they were in high school. Tupac Amaru Shakur’s life came to an end in September 1996, when he was shot and killed in Las Vegas. On June 15, a day before Tupac’s 50th birthday, Pinkett paid tribute to the “All About You” rapper by publishing a never-before-seen poem from Tupac as well as a note honoring him.

Jada Pinkett Smith reads a previously unpublished Tupac poem.

Pinkett Smith shared a video of the handwritten poetry on Instagram, claiming it was one of “many” that he wrote to her over his lifetime.

“As many of you are aware, Pac’s birthday is today. This year would have been his 50th birthday. I also took a trip down memory lane. Pac wrote her many letters and poems over the years, and I honestly don’t think this one has ever been published,” she added as she displayed the poem, titled “Lost Soulz.”

While he has a song called “Lost Souls,” she believes the poetry was written initially while he was imprisoned at Rikers Island in the 1990s. She added in the comment that she wanted to “remember him for that which we loved most… his way with words” by sharing the note.

Before reading the note to the audience, she stated, “I don’t believe he’d object if I shared this with you guys.” It reads:

Some claim that nothing, including gold, can last indefinitely.

And 2 believe this [I] need no proof/

I have witnessed all that was pure in me/And be changed by the evil men can do/

The innocence possessed by children/

Once lived inside my soul/But surviving years with criminal peers/

Has turned my warm heart to cold/

I used 2 dream and fantasize/

But now I’m scared 2 sleep/

Petrified, not to live or die/

But to awaken and still be me/

It is true that nothing gold can last/

We will all one day see death/

When the purest hearts are torn apart/

LOST SOULS are all that’s left/

Down on my knees I beg of God/To save me from this fate/

Let me live to see what was gold… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.