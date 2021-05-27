Tully and Kate’s Huge Fight ‘Has Nothing to Do With Johnny,’ Sarah Chalke Says on ‘Firefly Lane’

Fans of Firefly Lane are in desperate need of answers. What specifically did Tully do to jeopardize her friendship with Kate? Season 1 of the Netflix comedy ended with the long-time BFFs ceasing to talk for no apparent reason.

Thankfully, we’ll find out sooner or later. Katherine Heigl (Tully) and Sarah Chalke (Kate) announced on May 26 that Netflix had renewed the show for a second season. The two also answered fan questions during the video announcement, including what went wrong between Tully and Kate.

Fans have been dying to discover what prompted Tully and Kate’s major argument in Season 1 of “Firefly Lane.”

Season 1 of Firefly Lane finished with a two-year time jump, from 2003 to 2005. Tully turns up as Kate is at her father’s funeral. She is, however, definitely unwelcome.

As the two stand outside the chapel, Kate informs Tully, “No one wants you here.”

“Are you sure you haven’t punished me enough?” Tully responds to the question.

“What did you think I meant when I stated I could never forgive you for what you did?” Kate informs a former acquaintance.

“You’ve got a lot of guts to show up here. Tully, get out of here. Now is the time to leave. She adds, “I don’t want to see you again.”

Whatever happened between them was clearly the end of their friendship, at least in Kate’s eyes. But we have no idea what Tully actually did. The cliffhanger finale left viewers scratching their heads, speculating on what might have happened. Fans were concerned that they would be left hanging indefinitely because there had been no word (until lately) on whether the show will be renewed.

Sarah Chalke provides some insight into Tully’s actions.

Chalke hinted at what Tully did to Kate in the Firefly Lane Season 2 renewal announcement video. Spoiler: It doesn't involve Kate's estranged husband Johnny (Ben Lawson), who was injured during an explosion…