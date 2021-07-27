TUI issues a travel update as restrictions remain in place.

TUI intends to resume flights to a number of popular vacation destinations in early August, although some excursions will be canceled until October.

Madeira, Malta, Porto Santo, and Antigua and Barbuda, Gibraltar, Grenada, Iceland, and Jersey are among the green list destinations currently served by the vacation behemoth.

Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca, Corfu, Crete (Heraklion), Cyprus (Larnaca and Paphos), Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Jamaica, Lanzarote, Kos, Alicante, Malaga, Marrakech in Morocco, Portugal, Rhodes, Skiathos, St Lucia, Tenerife, and Zakynthos are among the amber-rated resorts.

However, beginning in early August, more flights and vacations will be added to the summer schedule, according to Wales Online.

TUI plans to resume flights to Dubrovnik, Split, and Pula in Croatia on August 1, 2, and 3, respectively, while flights to Chania on the Greek island of Crete will commence on July 27. Flights to the Canary Islands’ La Palma will also begin on July 27.

Holidays to Canada, Kenya, the Seychelles, and Tobago, Greece (Halkidiki, Kefalonia, Preveza, Samos, Santorini, Thassos), mainland Spain (excluding Alicante and Malaga), and Agadir, Morocco, are still prohibited until July 31.

Switzerland’s lakes and mountains vacations are still on hold until August 1, Bulgaria’s Bourgas vacations are on hold until August 8, and non-TUI flights to Italy’s lakes and mountains vacations are on hold until August 10.

TUI flights to Aruba, Florida, Mexico (Cancun), and Turkey have been canceled until the 15th of August.

Non-TUI flights to Austria, Slovenia, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand (Phuket), the United Arab Emirates, and the United States have all been halted until at least August 15.

In the meantime, flights to Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Mexico (Puerto Vallarta), and Tunisia have been suspended until September 4, and flights to Bulgaria (Varna), Girona, Malta, Montenegro, and Italy (Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria) have been suspended until October 31.

“Every three weeks, we examine our holiday schedule and cancellations in line with government updates,” TUI added. We will not transport customers to red destinations or those that require quarantine upon arrival unless a Covid test may be used to avoid this.

“If we need to postpone vacations due to new government instructions or after reviewing our vacation schedule, we will.”

